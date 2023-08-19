Saturday, August 19, 2023
JI holds rallies to condemn hike in fuel prices

August 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Jamaat-e-Islami organised protests against the recent increase in petroleum product prices across the entire province and urged the interim administration to reverse its decision.

Three protests were held throughout the provincial metropolis, including at Kohati Gate, Bakhshi Pull, and outside Speen Jumat on University Road.

The demonstrations were led by local leaders of the party, including Sirajuddin Qureshi, Khalid Gul Mohmand, Tahir Zamin and others.

Provincial president of the party, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan issued a press release from the party headquarters to condemn the hike in petroleum prices.

He said that the caretaker government had followed in the footsteps of its predecessors by making an unbearable increase in the prices of petroleum products.

A rally was also staged after Friday congregational prayer from the Jamia Masjid in Mansehra city. JI local leaders, including Jamil Jehangiri, Umar Imtiaz, Sheikh Nadeem and others led the participants of the rally.

