Karachi observes black day against unbearable hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI - Over 200 protest demonstrations were staged across the mega city after Friday prayers against the recent hike in prices of petroleum products that propelled the prices of these commodities to an all-time high level. The demonstrations were staged in response to a call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq to observe black day across the country against the recent rise in the prices of fuel. Peaceful protests were staged across the country against the recent hike. A large number of people belonging to all spheres of life participated in the protest demonstrations. JI activists and other Karachiites were carrying placards and banners during the demos.