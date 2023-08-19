Saturday, August 19, 2023
Karachi observes black day against unbearable hike in petroleum prices

Staff Reporter
August 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Over 200 protest demon­strations were staged across the mega city after Friday prayers against the recent hike in prices of petroleum products that propelled the prices of these com­modities to an all-time high level. The demonstrations were staged in response to a call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq to observe black day across the country against the re­cent rise in the prices of fuel. Peaceful protests were staged across the country against the recent hike. A large number of people be­longing to all spheres of life participated in the protest demonstrations. JI activists and other Karachiites were carrying placards and ban­ners during the demos.

Staff Reporter

