Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KMA College win girls’ exhibition match in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball

KMA College win girls’ exhibition match in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Patron of Karachi Basketball As­sociation Girls Wing Shahida Parveen Kayani inaugurated the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament at In­ternational Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh. 

On this occasion, Karachi Bas­ketball Association President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, Girls Or­ganizing Secretary Zaima Khatun, Sports Organizer Shaghfat Ahmed, DPE of KMA Girls College Talat Mu­hammad Idris and other dignitaries were also pres­ent. An exhibition match was played between KMA Col­lege and Usman Girls Club in which KMA College won by 23-18 points. 

From KMA College, Nimra Shahid scored 8 points, Nimra Amanullah 8 and Manahil Mohsin 4 points, while for Osman Club, Bushra Khan scored 6 points, Asma Khan 5 and Kashish 4 points. The du­ties of umpiring in the match were performed by Hiffa Haider, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Manahil Farooq, while the duties of technical officials were performed by Khizra, Noor­jahan Khan and Maryam Iftikhar, while the duties of scorer were performed by Dr. Naeem Ahmed.

Hamza Khan visits Al Baraka Bank’s head office in Karachi

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023