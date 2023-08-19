KMA College win girls’ exhibition match in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball

LAHORE - Patron of Karachi Basketball Association Girls Wing Shahida Parveen Kayani inaugurated the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.
On this occasion, Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Girls Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatun, Sports Organizer Shaghfat Ahmed, DPE of KMA Girls College Talat Muhammad Idris and other dignitaries were also present. An exhibition match was played between KMA College and Usman Girls Club in which KMA College won by 23-18 points.
From KMA College, Nimra Shahid scored 8 points, Nimra Amanullah 8 and Manahil Mohsin 4 points, while for Osman Club, Bushra Khan scored 6 points, Asma Khan 5 and Kashish 4 points. The duties of umpiring in the match were performed by Hiffa Haider, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Manahil Farooq, while the duties of technical officials were performed by Khizra, Noorjahan Khan and Maryam Iftikhar, while the duties of scorer were performed by Dr. Naeem Ahmed.