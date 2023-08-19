KMA College win girls’ exhibition match in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball

LAHORE - Patron of Karachi Basketball As­sociation Girls Wing Shahida Parveen Kayani inaugurated the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament at In­ternational Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.

On this occasion, Karachi Bas­ketball Association President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, Girls Or­ganizing Secretary Zaima Khatun, Sports Organizer Shaghfat Ahmed, DPE of KMA Girls College Talat Mu­hammad Idris and other dignitaries were also pres­ent. An exhibition match was played between KMA Col­lege and Usman Girls Club in which KMA College won by 23-18 points.

From KMA College, Nimra Shahid scored 8 points, Nimra Amanullah 8 and Manahil Mohsin 4 points, while for Osman Club, Bushra Khan scored 6 points, Asma Khan 5 and Kashish 4 points. The du­ties of umpiring in the match were performed by Hiffa Haider, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Manahil Farooq, while the duties of technical officials were performed by Khizra, Noor­jahan Khan and Maryam Iftikhar, while the duties of scorer were performed by Dr. Naeem Ahmed.