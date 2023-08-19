KP’s new interim cabinet takes oath

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Saturday administered oath to members of newly appointed caretaker cabinet, comprising nine ministers and two advisers and a special assistant.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Governor House. It was attended by KP caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and others.

The ministers include Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, retired Justice Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Mohammad Qasim Jan, retired Justice Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be advisers to the CM, while Zafarullah Khan will be a special assistant to the CM.

On Aug 10, 20 ministers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker cabinet tendered their resignations following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election commission had directed the ministers to submit their resignations after disclosure of their political affiliations with different parties.

On July 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove ministers who are involved in politics.