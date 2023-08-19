Lahore Qalandars’ PDP 2023 cultivates cricketing talent with record turnout

LAHORE - The Lahore Qalandars trials held at the Qalandars High Performance Center (QHPC) witnessed an impressive gath­ering of thousands of crick­eters on Friday, showcasing their skills and aspirations for a shot at cricketing glory.

CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, emphasized the franchise’s commitment to unearthing Pakistan’s hidden cricketing gems through the initiation of the Player Devel­opment Program (PDP) 2023. The program aims to offer a platform for emerging Paki­stani talents to showcase their bowling prowess and bring them into the spotlight.

The Qalandars CEO high­lighted the inclusive nature of the selection process, affirming that while each individual had a chance to shine, those select­ed would be granted a one-year scholarship for comprehensive training at the Qalandars High Performance Centre.

The legacy of Lahore Qa­landars’ commitment to nurturing young talent was further emphasized by Atif Rana, who revealed that the previous year’s efforts had borne fruit with the selection of 22 promising players from the trials. Among this batch, seven players earned their place in the Lahore Qalan­dars’ squad for PSL 2023, re­flecting the franchise’s dedi­cation to fostering talent that could represent the team with distinction on the field.

“We are witnessing the emer­gence of exceptionally gifted players. Our firm belief has al­ways been that Pakistan pos­sesses unparalleled cricketing potential; what is needed is the right platform for these talents to flourish,” concluded Atif Rana.

Aaqib Javed, the Director of Cricket Operations, echoed the sentiment of unearthing exceptional potential, saying, “The remarkable progress we have observed reinforces our confidence in these young players. Our mission remains consistent – to identify the fin­est talent and empower them to maximize their capabilities. The Player Development Pro­gram transcends mere talent scouting; it’s a transforma­tive journey that molds raw potential into accomplished performers.”

Highlighting Lahore Qalan­dars’ prowess, both domesti­cally and internationally, Aaq­ib pointed out the franchise’s championship victories in PSL seasons 7 and 8, along with a notable triumph in the Zim Afro T10 League held in Zimbabwe. The success of the PDP extended beyond na­tional boundaries, leading to the unearthing of Zimbabwe­an players, who performed exceptionally in their local league and are set to join the program in Pakistan.

With an emphasis on pro­viding opportunities for young players, the Director of Cricket Operations described the PDP as an efficient and reliable means of player de­velopment. He noted that this systematic model, which has garnered international atten­tion, ensures that every player is trained according to a struc­tured pattern, resulting in significant and performance-driven outcomes.

Aaqib Javed also lauded the PDP’s impartiality, highlight­ing its machine-driven ap­proach that eliminates bias and nepotism. The evaluation process relies on data collect­ed by machines, which calcu­late and analyze each player’s performance. Only those with exceptional statistics are cho­sen by Lahore Qalandars, en­suring a transparent and mer­it-based selection process.