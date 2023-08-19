Maryam Nawaz terms youth main strength of PML-N

LAHORE - The PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Friday met with the youth coordinators of the provincial constituencies of Punjab as she termed the youth main strength of the party. “The future of the par­ty is the youth. Their development in every field of life is their right. The new era belongs to the youth”, she observed while talking to the newly appointed youth coordinators here.

She pledged that her party would provide oppor­tunities to the youth to excel and make progress in all spheres of life as she asked them to take the mes­sage of the party home. Maryam recalled that the PML-N provided laptops, endowment funds, youth loan programs and opportunities for youth to ad­vance in sports fields during its stints in power.

She commended the youth saying that the lions of the PML-N played their role as frontline warriors on all occasions. “Whenever Mian Nawaz Sharif called the youth, they responded to the call of their leader”, she said, and told the young party workers to make preparations to give a befitting welcome to Mian Nawaz Sharif who will be among them soon. With­out naming the PTI, Maryam said that “Fitna party” created hatred and chaos in the minds of the youth. “The nation has seen its practical demonstration in the form of the 2014 sit-in and the events of May 9. Fitna riot group promoted the politics of stick and abuse in Pakistan”, she alleged.