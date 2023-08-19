Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Measles claims four lives in Thana Bula Khan’s village

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The measles virus has reportedly claimed the lives of four children in Azad Gabol village in Thana Bula Khan taluka of Jamshoro district. A health team from the District Health Office on Friday visited the village and immunized the children.
The District Health Officer Imamuddin Khoso told the media that three years old Rukhsana, daughter of Huzoor Bux, had died a few days ago while the remaining three children passed away recently. The deceased have been identified as eight months old Ayaz, Kubra (three) and 10 years old Abu Bakar. 
The local residents told the media that more than two dozen kids in the same village were suffering from similar health conditions.
Dr Naeem Rajput of the Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) Sindh, District Supervisor EPI Dr Imtiaz, DHO Khoso and other health officers visited the village and other nearby villages to take stock of the situation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023