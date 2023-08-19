Murder accused arrested  

ATTOCK-Police have arrested three accused involved in the murder of an innocent citizen on his wedding day. Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unknown killers after exhumation of the deceased Amanat Khan who was found dead in a pond near his house in village Mari when his wedding was going on two months ago on June 16. A press release issued from Attock police headquarters says that after initial investigation, Jand police have arrested three accused namely Tariq, Khizar and Khalid and sent them behind the bars. Earlier, the exhumation orders were issued by the judicial magistrate on the request of Malika Shaheen (sister of the deceased). After the exhumation, the medical of the deceased was carried out and it was found that the deceased died because of head injury.

As per the press release, the accused during the preliminary investigation have confessed to have committed the crime. On the other hand, Pindigheb police have arrested Sardar Abbas and Hashim r/o Domel for their alleged involvement in firing on police raiding team near Mianwala. Police have recovered two pistols from their possession.