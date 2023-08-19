Need to adopt attitude of mutual unity, harmony and tolerance for national security: IG

LAHORE - On the appeal of Inspector Gen­eral Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Friday was observed as Peace Day in all the districts of the province and scholars of all schools of thought preached national unity, peace, tolerance and brotherhood in their Friday prayer sermons. IG Punjab said that there is an urgent need to adopt attitudes of mutual unity, harmony and tolerance for na­tional security, all minorities including the Christian com­munity are the beauty of our society, whose life and property protection is our religious and constitutional duty. IG Pun­jab further said that scholars and peace committee members should play a more effective role for the protection of mi­nority citizens so that the am­bitions of evil elements can be crushed. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar directed the police force throughout the province to be on high alert and perform their duties. He stressed upon provision of foolproof security to worship places of all religions.

ACTION TAKEN AGAINST 3,723 IN 3,885 SEARCH OPERATIONS: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the Lahore police continue to carry out intelligence-based search operations to ensure the safety of citizens and their prop­erty as well as to maintain peace.

In a statement, he said 3,885 search operations had been conducted this year in which 99,694 houses, 51,804 tenants and 424,840 individuals were checked. “Over 196 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels and 4,836 shops were also inspected. Additionally, legal action was taken against 3,723 individu­als under Section 55/109 of the CrPC. During this period, 20 drug cases and 30 cases involving il­legal weapons were registered. Similarly, 41 proclaimed offend­ers were also apprehended,” he added. The Lahore police were actively working to provide a se­cure environment for the public, he concluded.