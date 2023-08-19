Okara University signs MoUs with Sialkot, Pindi universities for women

LAHORE - The University of Okara has signed memorandums of understand­ing (MoUs) with the Govern­ment College Women Univer­sity (GCWU) Sialkot and the Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to enhance collabora­tion in various areas of academ­ics and research. The MoUs were inked between Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, RWU VC Prof Dr Anila Kaml, and GCWU Sialkot VC Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, respectively. Under the agreements, these institutions would work together to achieve United Nation’s SDGs (Sustain­able Development Goals), fa­cilitate students regarding the use of laboratories and equip­ment and hostels, organise joint lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences, and develop bilateral culture of research and innovation and provide opportunities of internship to students for their professional development. The universities would arrange sports events for female students by observing all cultural values. Commenting on the scope of the MoUs, Prof Wajid said, “We want to build a strong network of the acade­micians and researchers at na­tional and international levels and these agreements will en­able us to pool up resources and expertise to perk up the higher education standards in Paki­stan.” Earlier, the Okara Univer­sity had entered into pacts with more than 30 universities and all those were functional.