Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert

DJANET, ALGERIA - Deep in the Sahara desert lies the Algerian oasis of Djanet, one of earth’s more stunning locations where visitors may feel they’ve actually been transported to another planet. Parts of the landscape are more Martian or lunar, with only the blue of the sky giving the game away. Visitors, local and now foreign as well, come to recharge their batteries and explore Djanet, 2,300 kilometres by road (1,430 miles) southeast of Algiers. But there are also flights to the oasis, which is surrounded by sand dunes and sandstone plateaus, site of some of the world’s most impressive prehistoric rock carvings.