Pak consulate in Jeddah organises cultural event to strengthen friendship with KSA

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah organized a cultural event ti­tled ‘Colours of Friendship: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia” to foster friendship and enhance cultural ties between the two countries. This event took place at the Pakistan International School Jeddah English Section (PISJES) and featured a lively exhibition of artistic creations that highlighted the values of peace and friendship.

Graced by distinguished guests, in­cluding Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani, Direc­tor General of the Ministry of Media in the Jeddah region, the event highlight­ed the significance of cultural art in fos­tering peace and harmony. In his wel­come remarks, Consul General Khalid Majid expressed his admiration for the dedication of the Saudi leadership, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, towards promoting cultural exchange. Abdul Khaliq Zahrani em­phasized the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the genuine warmth and mutual respect that exists between the two nations.

As a symbol of unity, the cultural cel­ebration commenced with the national anthems of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The event encompassed a range of activities aimed at nurturing an atmo­sphere of harmony and friendship.

The evening’s highlight was an ex­quisite exhibition showcasing paint­ings by talented artists from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi artists rep­resented Art Harmony, an art group led by renowned curator Khalid Aql. Each artwork was meticulously curated to showcase its full potential, captivating the audience with its visual appeal.

The event’s grandeur was elevated by the exclusive presence of two re­nowned Pakistani artists, Mohamad Arif Khan and Mohammad Zubair, who had travelled all the way from Pakistan. They had the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents and share their creative visions with the audience.

Music played a pivotal role in foster­ing cultural connections throughout the event. Singing artists from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, including Farhan Ta­bassum, who travelled especially from Pakistan for this event, Naeem Sindhi, local Pakistani expat, mesmerized the audience with their enchanting perfor­mances, complemented by skilled mu­sicians. The guitar was expertly played by Farhan Amin

This successful cultural celebration brought together individuals from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, creating a sense of harmony and friendship that transcended boundaries. Through art and culture, the event demonstrated the power to promote peace and uni­ty. Distinguished diplomats, mem­bers of the Pakistani diaspora, and representatives from various ethnic and Saudi media outlets gathered to witness and participate in this signif­icant occasion. The event held great importance as it formed an es­sential part of the Pakistan Indepen­dence Day-14th August celebrations.