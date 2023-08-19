Saturday, August 19, 2023
Past in Perspective
August 19, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Modernity is the transient, the fleeting, the contingent; it is one half of art, the other being
the eternal and the immovable.”
–Charles Baudelaire

The Meroe Pyramids, located in modern-day Sudan, are a testament to the once-great kingdom of Meroe. These ancient structures, dating back to the Kingdom of Kush, resemble the Egypt’s more famous pyramids but hold their unique characteristics. Built as tombs for the kings and queens of Meroe, these pyramids stand in perfect alignment, showcasing the exceptional architectural skills of the ancient Nubian civilisation. Despite facing the test of time, the Meroe Pyramids have retained their grandeur and allure, attracting visitors from around the world to witness the rich historical and cultural heritage of Sudan.

