PCB appoints Nahida Khan manager of Pakistan women’s team

LAHORE - Former international crick­eter Nahida Khan has been appointed as the manager of Pakistan women’s team for the forthcoming South Africa women’s series, which is set to commence in Karachi from 1 September. Nahida has been appointed for the South Africa series only, while Ayesha Ash­har will return as the team manager for Asian Games. 36-year-old Nahida, who represented Pakistan in 120 matches, scored 2,014 runs and took one wicket, retired from international cricket in June this year. In a brief coach­ing stint, Nahida worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi from 19 May to 4 June. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar’s Amazons side, which won the Women’s League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March. In the team manage­ment, Nahida will be joined by another former international cricketer Kamran Hussain, who will replace Saleem Jaffar as bowling coach. Mauhtashim Rashid is named interim head coach of the national side for South Africa and Asian Games after Mark Coles resigned from the post last week.