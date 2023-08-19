PHA DG visits green areas, orders improving them

FAISALABAD - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Zameer Hussain visited different green areas to inspect the performance of the staff, here on Friday.

He visited green areas of RB Ca­nal and Madina Town, Deccan Park, Gulshan Ali Park, Bismillah Park, Samanabad Road Greenbelt, Sea Road belt, Rakh branch canal and other sites.

He reviewed the quality of mainte­nance of horticulture work, planta­tion campaign and cleanliness.

He ordered for issuance of show-cause notices to the supervisor of Samanabad Parks on his poor per­formance. He also checked the at­tendance of field staff and assigned them different tasks. He ordered for submitting performance report on daily basis.

AD&SJ VISITS CENTRAL JAIL, RELEASES 11 PRISONERS

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zamir, alongwith Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, vis­ited Central Jail, here on Friday.

They inspected medical facilities in the jail hospital, kitchen, bar­racks and cells and took a briefing from Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum. The judicial of­ficers also talked with prisoners and listened to their problems in the jail. Later, the AD&SJ ordered for releasing 11 prisoners, con­fined in petty nature cases, on per­sonal surety bonds.