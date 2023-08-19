‘Pink Bus Service’ for women, female students inaugurated in Multan

MULTAN - The district administration has fulfilled the commencement of offering separate respectable transport bus service for women and female students of the city of Saints by inaugurating the “Pink Bus Service” in the city here on Friday. Federal Woman Ombudsman Fauzia Waqar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir inaugurated the “Pink Bus Service” in a ceremony held here at Women University. Addressing the ceremony, Fauzia Waqar said that it was the responsibility of the state to give independence to women and students in schools and offices. She said that with the inauguration of the pink bus service, female students and women would feel independent and safe. She lauded the district administration for the initiative and said that it would bring ease to the transportation of women. DC Omer Jehangir said that, initially, the buses have been taken from VIDA and Metro Bus Service and the buses would be started on two routes in the first phase after the opening of educational institutes from August 21 including one from Chowk Kumharnwala to Zakaria University at 7:30 in the morning and from Bahauddin Zakaria University to Chowk Kahmarnwala at 1:30 in the afternoon.