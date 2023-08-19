Police arrest alleged rapist, killer of 8-year-old girl

ISLAMABAD-The investigators of Sumbal Police Station have apprehended the main accused involved in rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl. The dedicated efforts of the police teams, spanning exhaustive investigations and the interrogation of over 80 suspects, have culminated in the apprehension of the individual responsible for this heinous crime.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station, prompting the registration of a case under number 192/23 upon the complaint lodged by the victim’s maternal grandfather, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to bring the perpetrator to justice. Under the supervision of SSP operations, multiple specialized police units were meticulously formed to facilitate the swift identification and capture of the prime suspect. Through relentless day and night efforts, the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending the main accused. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police have relentlessly pursued justice, employing substantial and irrefutable evidence to ensure the accused faces the full extent of the law.

ICCPO appreciated the efforts of the police teams and announced the commendation certificates along with cash price. Islamabad Capital Police encourage citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious individuals or activities at emergency helpline.

Police apprehend 20 outlaws

The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Wahab and recovered 547 gram heroin from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested three accused namely Qasim Khan, Ahmed Shafique and Andar Gul involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Raheem Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Irfan Ullah and Roze Deen and recovered 1500 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Yasir Waqar and Muhammad Kamran and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Ali Haider and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Haroon and Mubashar and recovered 2,685 gram hashish from their possession, while police team also arrested two accused namely Muhammad Junaid and Muhammad Abbas involved in illegally selling petrol.

The Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Ehtisham Mehmood and Faizan and recovered 25 litres of alcohol from their possession. Furthermore, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Wali and Muhammad Rafique and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The Bani Gala police team arrested two accused namely Shoaib and Riaz Khan and recovered 515 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.