Political parties mulling to submit reservations on delimitations

ISLAMABAD - As the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has clearly hinted at delay in the general elections in the country, the political parties especially MQM-P will start compiling their reservations over the delimitation of constituencies soon.
Some of the political parties, even before the announcement of the electoral watchdog, were much concerned about the delimitation of constituencies. With the start of the delimitation process, sources said, the political parties having concerns about the delimitation in their districts will also start compiling their appeals to submit in the ECP.
The top election body has reached a conclusion to conduct the fresh delimitation of the constituencies which is not possible within the stipulated timeframe of 90 days, as mentioned in the Constitution. A couple of weeks before, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had approved the results of the 2023 digital census making it compulsory for the ECP to conduct fresh delimitation of constituencies. According to the schedule, it would take the top election body to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies in around four months.
A statement issued by the ECP along with the schedule stated that since the official results of the seventh Population and Housing Digital Census 2023, has been published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on August 7, 2023, Article 51 of the Constitution, read along with section 17 of the Elections Act, 2017, the body was legally obligated to carry out fresh delimitation of Constituencies after the publication of official results of the census.