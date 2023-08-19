PPP calls for thorough probe into Jaranwala tragedy

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic events in Jaranwala. In a press conference on Friday, he demanded a high-level judicial commis­sion or JIT to take action. Expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness from the Christian communi­ty, Gill emphasized that party leaders would visit prominent churches to express solidarity with Christians. “Under the guidance of Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto, PPP Lahore aims to address the inci­dent responsibly,” he added. Condemning heinous acts, such as the desecration of the Holy Quran, Gill said the events were a conspiracy to tarnish Paki­stan’s image on the international stage. He empha­sized that resorting to violence was not acceptable and stressed that grievances should have been reported to the authorities rather than taking law into their own hands. He denounced the attacks on churches and the destruction of Christian property, emphasizing that such actions were against Islamic principles. To a question, he said that elections were crucial for the country’s future and any delay was un­acceptable to the people.