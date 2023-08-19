PPP concerned, disappointed over delay in polls: Sherry

PPP DEMANDS ELECTIONS UNDER ARTICLE 224 OF CONSTITUTION.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday de­manded general elections under Ar­ticle 224 of the Constitution.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman referred to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s schedule for conducting constituency delimitations and called for general elections to be held within the designated timeframe.

“The recent announcement by the Election Commission, indicating that the delimitations of constituencies ac­cording to the new census will take four months, is a matter of significant concern and disappointment. The Paki­stan People’s Party demands that the Election Commission reconsider its de­cision in light of constitutional adher­ence,” she stressed. The PPP leader said the early dissolution of the assemblies was also strategically aimed at provid­ing ample time to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan for preparations.

“PPP had endorsed elections under new census in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting because it was agreed that existing seats would remain unchanged, ensuring no un­necessary postponement of elec­tions,” Sherry Rehman added.

She said the PPP consented to con­duct general elections based on the new census, “despite our valid reser­vations about the digital census. As the current national and provincial seats remain unaltered, the delimitation should proceed swiftly, ideally allow­ing the election to take place within a 90-day timeframe.” She maintained that the PPP along with its supporters, were anticipating the election date, not the delimitation schedule.

“Any delay in the elections would further contribute to political uncer­tainty and instability in the country, which is something we cannot afford. We demand that the Election Commis­sion duly announce the election date in accordance with the provisions of Article 224 of the constitution. Our constitution binds the ECP to conduct general elections within 90 days of dissolution. However, there is no con­stitutional requirement for conduct­ing delimitation,” she contended.