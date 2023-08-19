PSCA providing ‘crime heat map’ to Lahore Police

LAHORE, Aug 18 - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken a proactive mea­sure to curb criminal activities by providing a visual representation of crime data, called a ‘crime heat map’ to the Lahore police. This heat map allows police officers to identify areas and times with higher crime rates within each police station’s juris­diction. Additionally, the Safe City initiative is equipping the police with information about crime patterns and the locations of suspects. The crime heat map as­sists law enforcement in better understand­ing crime trends. This knowledge enables them to strategically al­locate resources, such as patrolling and personnel deployment, to effective­ly address the issue.