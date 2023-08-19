PSCA providing ‘crime heat map’ to Lahore Police

LAHORE, Aug 18 - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken a proactive measure to curb criminal activities by providing a visual representation of crime data, called a ‘crime heat map’ to the Lahore police. This heat map allows police officers to identify areas and times with higher crime rates within each police station’s jurisdiction. Additionally, the Safe City initiative is equipping the police with information about crime patterns and the locations of suspects. The crime heat map assists law enforcement in better understanding crime trends. This knowledge enables them to strategically allocate resources, such as patrolling and personnel deployment, to effectively address the issue.