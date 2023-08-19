Regional officer inspects Sialkot central rescue station

SIALKOT - Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid along­with an inspection team visited Si­alkot District Headquarters Central Rescue Station on Kutchery Road and conducted a performance audit of the last six months.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal accompa­nied him to inspect the station and vehicles.

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid inspected the uni­form of the staff, appearance, record, vehicle equipment, building of the station and motorcycle ambulances. He also inspected control room re­cords and emergency calls.

Addressing the rescuers, Syed Ka­mal Abid asked them to make prac­tice a part of every shift to improve their operational skills so that they could provide services to people in a better way.

Later, a mock exercise was con­ducted to rescue people trapped in a building on fire and timely control of the fire at the Central Rescue Sta­tion to test the operational skills of the rescuers.

REO Syed Kamal Abid expressed satisfaction over the performance of the rescuers.