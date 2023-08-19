Saturday, August 19, 2023
Renowned actor Jamal Shah assumes charge as interim federal minister

Renowned actor Jamal Shah assumes charge as interim federal minister
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 19, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-Renowned artist, film producer and director, Jamal Shah on Friday morning assumed charge as Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture. After assuming the responsibilities as the interim minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah held a meeting with Secretary Fareena Mazhar and other officers of the National Heritage and Culture Division. The minister was given an introductory briefing by the Federal Secretary and apprised him of the working mechanism of the Heritage and Culture Division. While addressing the officers, the minister said that he would work for the betterment and development of the culture and artist community in the country. He said he has accepted this portfolio as a challenge and would make all-out efforts to dispose of his duties with dedication and devotion.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Lifestyle & Entertainment

