Rupee sheds 86 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed 86-paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 295.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 294.91. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 301.5 and Rs 303.8 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 85 paisas to close at Rs 321.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 320.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisas and closed at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of 51 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 376.05 as compared to the last closing of Rs 375.54. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisas each to close at Rs 80.52 and Rs 78.86 respectively.