Sargodha University regularises 518 contractual employees

SARGODHA - The University of Sar­godha has issued a notification of regu­larising a total of 518 staff and faculty mem­bers under the Pun­jab Regularisation of Service Act 2018, after its approval from the chancellor, the Higher Education Department of the Punjab and the university syndicate.

A ceremony was held at Malik Firoz Khan Noon Audito­rium on Friday, which was attended by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, reg­istrar, deans, directors, incharges, and a num­ber of faculty and staff members.

Among the regula­rised members, 208 contractual employees were in grade 1-4, 127 in grade 5-16, and 74 belonged to grade 17-19. In addition to the contractual employees, 64 temporary individu­als in grade 1-4 and 45 in grade 5-16 were also transitioned from tem­porary to regular posi­tions, marking a signif­icant milestone in their professional journey.

TEEN BURNED AS GAS CYLINDER BURSTS

A teenage boy suf­fered burns when a gas cylinder bursted at gas refilling shop, Deen Colony here on Friday.

Urban police said that Azam Khan (16) son of Ghulam Hayder went to shop for refill­ing when the incident occurred.

He was referred to Faisal Masood Teach­ing Hospital for fur­ther treatment.

The heirs of the victim demanded au­thorities concerned to take stern action against illegal gas re­filling mafia.