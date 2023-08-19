Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil passed away after a prolonged illness.

A spokesperson for the party said that Jamil, a senior leader in MQM-P, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had been receiving medical care for several months due to a brain haemorrhage, having been discharged to his home only a few months ago.

Six days ago, he was urgently admitted to the hospital due to deteriorating condition. Jamil received treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. However, his condition remained critical.

Jamil, who hailed from Hyderabad, held the position of Mayor in 2005 and served as a Member of the National Assembly in 2015.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the MQM-P leader. The federal minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Kanwar Naveed Jamil. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and patience to the bereaved. Ameen,” he added.