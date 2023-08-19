Sindh, Balochistan, AJK chief secys changed in major reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD - The federal interim govern­ment has made a major re­shuffle in top most tier of the civil bureaucracy including appointments of new Chief Secretaries of Sindh, Baluch­istan, Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Chief Commis­sioner of Islamabad.

According to the notifica­tions issued by the Establish­ment Division here yesterday, secretaries of several minis­tries have also been replaced.

According to the notifica­tion, grade 22 officer Dr. Mu­hammad Fakhre Alam Irfan has been posted as Chief Sec­retary Sindh. He was earlier posted as Secretary Housing and Works. Dawood Muham­mad Bareach of BPS 21 has been posted as Chief Secre­tary AJK. He was earlier post­ed as Additional Secretary in the Planning and Develop­ment Division.

A grade 21 officer Shakeel Qadir Khan has been post­ed as Chief Secretary Baluch­istan. He was earlier posted as Additional Secretary Pow­er Division.

Captain (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has been appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad in place of Capitan (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Captain (Retd) Anwar ul Haq was ear­lier posted as Member Environment in the Capital Development Authority.

Kamran Ali Afzal of PSP 22, who was earlier serving as Director General Civil Service Academy Lahore, has been post­ed as Secretary Cabinet Division in place of Sajid Baluch of BPS 21 who was ear­lier posted as Additional Secretary Cab­inet Division. A grade 21 officer Mu­hammad Abdullah Khan Sunmbal has been posted as Secretary In-charge of the Interior Division. Abdullah Sunmbal was earlier posted as Secretary Science and Technology while a grade 22 offi­cer Syed Ali Murtaza has been posted as Secretary Water Resources, who was earlier posted as Secretary Interior.

Hassan Nasir Jamy of BPS 22, who was earlier posted as Secretary Water Re­sources, has been posted as Secretary In­formation Technology while previous sec­retary Naveed Ahmed Shaikh has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Momin Ali Agha of BPS 21, who was earlier appointed as Secretary Indus­tries and Production, has been posted as Secretary Incharge of the Petroleum Di­vision, while a grade-21 officer Captain (Retd) Mehmood has been appointed as Secretary Incharge of the National Food Security. He was earlier appointed as Sec­retary Incharge of the Petroleum Divi­sion. Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash of BPS 22, who was OSD in the Establishment Division, has been posted as Secretary Housing and Works while Syed Asif Hy­der Shah is posted as Secretary Climate Change Division.Meanwhile, a grade 22 officer of the Police Service Allah Dino Khwaja is posted as Secretary Human Rights Division. He was earlier posted as Commandant National Police Academy.