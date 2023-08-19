Sindh, Balochistan, AJK chief secys changed in major reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD - The federal interim government has made a major reshuffle in top most tier of the civil bureaucracy including appointments of new Chief Secretaries of Sindh, Baluchistan, Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.
According to the notifications issued by the Establishment Division here yesterday, secretaries of several ministries have also been replaced.
According to the notification, grade 22 officer Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh. He was earlier posted as Secretary Housing and Works. Dawood Muhammad Bareach of BPS 21 has been posted as Chief Secretary AJK. He was earlier posted as Additional Secretary in the Planning and Development Division.
A grade 21 officer Shakeel Qadir Khan has been posted as Chief Secretary Baluchistan. He was earlier posted as Additional Secretary Power Division.
Captain (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has been appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad in place of Capitan (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Captain (Retd) Anwar ul Haq was earlier posted as Member Environment in the Capital Development Authority.
Kamran Ali Afzal of PSP 22, who was earlier serving as Director General Civil Service Academy Lahore, has been posted as Secretary Cabinet Division in place of Sajid Baluch of BPS 21 who was earlier posted as Additional Secretary Cabinet Division. A grade 21 officer Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sunmbal has been posted as Secretary In-charge of the Interior Division. Abdullah Sunmbal was earlier posted as Secretary Science and Technology while a grade 22 officer Syed Ali Murtaza has been posted as Secretary Water Resources, who was earlier posted as Secretary Interior.
Hassan Nasir Jamy of BPS 22, who was earlier posted as Secretary Water Resources, has been posted as Secretary Information Technology while previous secretary Naveed Ahmed Shaikh has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Momin Ali Agha of BPS 21, who was earlier appointed as Secretary Industries and Production, has been posted as Secretary Incharge of the Petroleum Division, while a grade-21 officer Captain (Retd) Mehmood has been appointed as Secretary Incharge of the National Food Security. He was earlier appointed as Secretary Incharge of the Petroleum Division. Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash of BPS 22, who was OSD in the Establishment Division, has been posted as Secretary Housing and Works while Syed Asif Hyder Shah is posted as Secretary Climate Change Division.Meanwhile, a grade 22 officer of the Police Service Allah Dino Khwaja is posted as Secretary Human Rights Division. He was earlier posted as Commandant National Police Academy.