Sindh gets new chief secretary as Sohail Rajput removed

A day after the caretaker cabinet was sworn in, the interim government reshuffled the senior bureaucracy.

After PM Kakar’s nod, the Establishment Division (ED) transferred chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal interior secretary and Cabinet Division secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner and several other members of the bureaucracy at the senior level.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.

Furthermore, Syed Asif Haider Shah has been appointed as secretary climate, A D Khawaja as secretary human rights, Humera Ahmed as national heritage and culture secretary, federal secretary interior Ali Raza Murtaza as the secretary water and resources, Daud Muhammad as the AJK chief secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan as the Balochistan chief secretary, Ali Raza Bhatta as the secretary science and technology, Sara Saeed as the Commerce Division special secretary, Mustafa Kamal Qazi as the DG Passport and Immigration and Erum Anjum Khan as the maritime secretary.

Moreover, Captain Retired Muhammad Anwarul Haq has been appointed new chief commissioner of Islamabad.