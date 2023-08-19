Three die in road accident

KARACHI-At least three persons, including a policeman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Karachi late Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Dalmia Graveyard in Karachi where a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot while one person was seriously injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Naseem and a police official Amees. Last month, a man was killed while his wife and a minor girl sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi. The accident occurred near the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in the Clifton area where a motorcycle fell into a pit, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and minor girl. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

Brave woman thwarts burglary attempt

In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempted burglary from a family.

According to details, a woman foiled an attempt of robbery at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road. An eye witness said the two suspects on the motorcycle were trying to rob the family. A brave woman along with her son fought with the robbers and managed to nab one after kicking him, while the other fled the scene.

Later, the enraged citizens attacked the robber and handed him over to the police after beating him viciously. Last year, a senior citizen selling milk in Karachi set an example of bravery by thwarting a robbery attempt. When the robbers entered the shop, the elderly shopkeeper snatched the armed robber and forced him to fall on the floor.