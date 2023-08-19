Two youngsters injured in dacoity bid; dacoit arrested

MUZAFFARGARH - Local people arrested a dacoit for injuring two youngsters during a dacoity bid at Basti Meerani Alipur in the jurisdiction of Kherpur Sadaat police station on Thursday late night.

According to police sources, three dacoits of Chajra Gang entered into the house of Majid Hussain Meerani and held him hostage at gun­point and looted valuables from the house. The house owners started making noise and also re­sisted the dacoity bid. In the meantime, a neigh­bour Ghulam Murtaza also reached the spot to resist the dacoity bid when the armed outlaws attacked both youngsters and injured them with repeated blows of knife. The injured youngsters arrested one of them namely Shakir alias Baggi while other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.