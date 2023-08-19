Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two youngsters injured in dacoity bid; dacoit arrested

Our Staff Reporter
August 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Local people arrested a dacoit for injuring two youngsters during a dacoity bid at Basti Meerani Alipur in the jurisdiction of Kherpur Sadaat police station on Thursday late night.

According to police sources, three dacoits of Chajra Gang entered into the house of Majid Hussain Meerani and held him hostage at gun­point and looted valuables from the house. The house owners started making noise and also re­sisted the dacoity bid. In the meantime, a neigh­bour Ghulam Murtaza also reached the spot to resist the dacoity bid when the armed outlaws attacked both youngsters and injured them with repeated blows of knife. The injured youngsters arrested one of them namely Shakir alias Baggi while other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023