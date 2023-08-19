Various delegations meet caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Delegations from dif­ferent parts of Balochistan met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday. The delegations congratulat­ed Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming Prime Minister and expressed good wish­es for him. The leaders of the delegations expressed that the appointment of caretaker prime minis­ter from Balochistan has strengthened the people’s faith in the political sys­tem and the country’s de­mocracy. They presented bouquets of flowers to the Prime Minister and some members presented gifts of books.