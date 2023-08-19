Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Various delegations meet caretaker PM

Various delegations meet caretaker PM
Staff Reporter
August 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Delegations from dif­ferent parts of Balochistan met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday. The delegations congratulat­ed Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming Prime Minister and expressed good wish­es for him. The leaders of the delegations expressed that the appointment of caretaker prime minis­ter from Balochistan has strengthened the people’s faith in the political sys­tem and the country’s de­mocracy. They presented bouquets of flowers to the Prime Minister and some members presented gifts of books.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023