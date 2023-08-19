Various delegations meet caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Delegations from different parts of Balochistan met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday. The delegations congratulated Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming Prime Minister and expressed good wishes for him. The leaders of the delegations expressed that the appointment of caretaker prime minister from Balochistan has strengthened the people’s faith in the political system and the country’s democracy. They presented bouquets of flowers to the Prime Minister and some members presented gifts of books.