Saturday, August 19, 2023
Women police officers deployed at key security points in capital

Israr Ahmad
August 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-In a strategic move aimed at bolstering security measures within the high-security zone, the Islamabad Capital Police have deployed women police officers at key security checkpoints, a police public relations officer said on Friday. 
He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding law and order in the federal capital. In line with these directions, the deployment of women police officers at security checkpoints has been undertaken, marking a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more inclusive environment.
 The women police officers will seamlessly collaborate with their male counterparts to conduct security duties with utmost professionalism. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security division emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties between the police force and the public. This collaboration is not only pivotal in maintaining security but also in promoting a sense of community and shared responsibility. “Embracing diversity and gender equality is emblematic of a civilized society,” the SSP stated. Recognizing the indispensable role women play in upholding law and order, their presence at these security checkpoints is deemed crucial. 
This strategic decision aims to enhance the overall security posture of the high-security zone, minimizing potential risks and ensuring prompt responses to any unforeseen incidents. Citizens are urged to wholeheartedly cooperate with the police personnel. Islamabad Capital Police remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of citizens, he maintained.

Shamshad Akhtar calls for making all-out efforts to achieve revenue collection target

Israr Ahmad

