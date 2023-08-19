Saturday, August 19, 2023
World Humanitarian Day to be observed today

APP
August 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the world, “The World Humanitarian Day” would be observed on August 19 across the country. The Day is observed every year to honor humanitarian aid workers all over the world. Established by the UN in 2009, this day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq in which 22 people lost their lives, including the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. The day pays tribute to the thousands of humanitarian workers who gave their lives and suffered injuries in the course of their work. Did you know that at one point in 2021, 235 million people in 26 countries required humanitarian assistance? On one occasion of this holiday, people celebrated with the theme ‘Human Race’. This holiday is a commemoration, but it can also be exciting and fun. Humanitarian aid workers provide life-saving assistance to suffering people all over the world.

APP

