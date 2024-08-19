11 more die amid NDMA’s forecast of heavy rains

KARACHI, ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - As many as 11 persons have died and dozens others injured due to heavy rains, floods and many other related incidents of buildings collapse and electrocution incidents.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Center has anticipated more monsoon rains from Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps, whereas torrential rains during the forecast period might lead to heavy downpour causing urban flooding in all major cities and urban centers across the country. According to fresh reports compiled here yesterday, a four-year little girl died and three others injured when a roof collapsed in Sadiqabad district during rainfall. In another incident, a a house rooftop caved in in Attock’s Pindi Ghaeb area leaving four people dead. Meanwhile, a man electrocuted to death in Tabba Sultanpur area.

The rooftop of a house collaped in Jacobabad’s Garhi Khairo Town leaving a woman and her son dead. The rain-related incidents claimed three lives in Sindh’s Jacobabad district during last 24 hours.

In a rooftop collapse incident in Badani area of Kashmore district a woman died and four others were injured during rainfall. A girl died when a mud hut collapsed in Shahdadkot district’s Warah town.

Meanwhile, a major landslide in the Mahandri area of Balakot was reported causing a mountain to slide into the Kunhar River, putting over 40 households directly at risk.

The shifting terrain could create a new lake in the Kunhar River, causing widespread concern among local residents. The continuous landslide is obstructing the river’s flow, raising fears of potential changes in the river’s course and the formation of a new lake, which could severely impact lives and property.

Residents living on the mountain are already facing structural damage to their homes, with visible cracks forcing many to evacuate. The situation remains critical as authorities and locals brace for further developments.

According to the NDMA National Emergencies Operation Center, low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar at risk due to the heavy rains in the next two days.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

BILAWAL SEEKS REPORT FROM SINDH CM ON RAIN RELATED DAMAGES

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought a detailed report from the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, regarding the damage caused by the ongoing rains across the province and the measures taken by the provincial government to assist the affected people.

The PPP Chairman expressed his deep concern over the damage caused by the heavy rains in various parts of Sindh. He instructed the CM to provide a comprehensive report on the damages and relief efforts in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and other areas across the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that the Sukkur and Larkana divisions are once again bearing the brunt of climate change effects. He directed the mayors of Sukkur and Larkana to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas of these cities.

He further instructed that an immediate investigation be conducted into the breach in the dam in Khairpur district, emphasizing the need to minimize the damage and provide prompt assistance to the affected people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) must fulfil their responsibilities in assisting the rain-affected communities.

He assured the victims that the PPP would stand by them and provide unwavering support during this difficult time.

PDMA CLARIFIES NO WATER RELEASE FROM INDIA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a stark warning about the risk of flash flooding in several key divisions of Southern Punjab.

Residents in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur are urged to remain vigilant as authorities brace for potential flooding. Despite circulating rumors,

PDMA clarified that river water levels remained stable, and India has released no excessive water.

In the next 24 hours, much of Punjab is expected to experience further rainfall, heightening concerns over potential flooding. The PDMA spokesperson cautioned that Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions are particularly at risk of flash floods, with local commissioners already on high alert.

Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of PDMA, highlighted the current flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, which is exacerbated by rainfall in the Sulaiman Mountain range. Medium floodwaters are currently surging through the Rajanpurkaha, Chachar, Patok, and Zangi Road hills, while a high-level flood wave is passing through the Sakhi Sarwar River in Dera Ghazi Khan. In response to these threats, the PDMA, along with local administrations, is fully mobilized, ensuring that citizens living in the path of potential floods have been relocated to safer areas.

In contrast, the water flow in the major rivers—Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej—remains at normal levels. The PDMA has dispelled widespread rumors suggesting that India has released two lakh cusecs of water into the rivers, assuring the public that these claims are baseless. The water levels in key Indian dams, including Bhakra, Pong, and Orthen, are significantly lower than last year, with Bhakra at 54%, Pong at 53%, and Orthen at 26%.

Meanwhile, water levels in Mangla Dam are at 70% capacity, and Tarbela Dam is nearly full at 99%. Despite the low-level flood situation persisting in the Indus River, the PDMA remains confident in managing the situation and keeping the public informed. As Southern Punjab braces for more rain, the PDMA’s proactive measures and clear communication aim to prevent panic and ensure the safety of those in vulnerable areas.