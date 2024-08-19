Monday, August 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4 dead, 9 injured as bus plunges into ravine near Mardan

NEWS WIRE
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Four people were killed and nine others were injured, when a bus plunged into a ravine near Sangao, Mardan on Sunday. According to a private news channel, rescue officials reported that the bus was en route from Buner to Katlang when it veered off the road and fell into the ravine.

The accident claimed the lives of two passengers on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries later, bringing the death toll to four. Rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, working tirelessly to extract the injured from the wreckage.  The injured passengers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.  The condition of several injured individuals remains critical, according to hospital sources.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024