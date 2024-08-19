4 persons killed as roof caves in

ATTOCK - Four persons of a family in village Ahmadal in the limits of police station Pindigheb died while two received injuries when the roof of their house caved in. Locals retrieved the dead bodies and injured from under the rubble. As per details, the family members of Zaheer Abbas were sleeping in a room when early morning on Sunday, the roof of their house collapsed. In result, 80 years old Gohar Bano w/o Nawab Khan, Aliyan Khan s/o Nawab Khan, Mehmood s/o Zaheer Abbas and Romesa d/o Zaheer Abbas died on the spot while wife of Zaheer Abbas and his another son were seriously injured who were shifted to near by hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The dead were later buried in the local graveyard. A large number of people of village Ahmadal and surrounding areas participated in the funeral prayer.