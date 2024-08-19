Monday, August 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4 persons killed as roof caves in

Muhammad Sabrin
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

ATTOCK  -   Four persons of a family in village Ahmadal in the limits of police station Pindigheb died while two received injuries when the roof of their house caved in. Locals retrieved the dead bodies and injured from under the rubble. As per details, the family members of Zaheer Abbas were sleeping in a room when early morning on Sunday, the roof of their house collapsed. In result, 80 years old Gohar Bano w/o Nawab Khan, Aliyan Khan s/o Nawab Khan, Mehmood s/o Zaheer Abbas and Romesa d/o Zaheer Abbas died on the spot while wife of Zaheer Abbas and his another son were seriously injured who were shifted to near by hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The dead were later buried in the local graveyard. A large number of people of village Ahmadal and surrounding areas participated in the funeral prayer.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024