Aamir Jamal out of Bangladesh Test series due to injury

Pakistan suffered a blow on Monday ahead of their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on August 21. Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the national Test squad due to fitness concerns.

Initially named in the squad pending a fitness assessment, Aamir Jamal has now been advised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prioritize his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. According to a PCB statement, Jamal sustained a back injury during his stint in county cricket earlier this year.

"Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. He was included subject to fitness clearance but has been advised to work on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Aamir is recovering from a back injury sustained during county cricket this year," the PCB confirmed.

In related news, the PCB announced on Sunday that the second Test of the Pakistan-Bangladesh series will be relocated from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The decision was made due to ongoing construction and renovation work at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, which is being prepared for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

"To ensure uninterrupted construction at the National Bank Stadium and guarantee the venue's readiness for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical factors, has decided to hold both Test matches in Rawalpindi," the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan will now host both Tests in Rawalpindi as preparations continue for their international commitments.

Pakistan’s Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), n Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.