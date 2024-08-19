Abbas’ all-round show in vain as Shaheens fall short in Top End T20 semifinal

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens fell 30 runs short in their chase against the Adelaide Strikers in the first semifinal of the Top End T20 series, managing 167 all out in response to the Strikers’ formidable 197-5 on Sunday at the DXC Arena in Darwin.

According to information made available here, despite a brilliant all-round performance from Mohammad Abbas Afridi, who smashed a quickfire 54 off 29 balls and claimed three wickets earlier, the Shaheens could not overcome the Strikers’ total. The team was bowled out with 11 balls to spare, leaving their semifinal hopes in tatters.

The Shaheens’ chase got off to a disastrous start, losing a wicket in the second, third, fourth, and fifth overs, reducing them to 33-4 in just 4.1 overs. Mohammad Haris, who made a brisk 19 off 11 balls, was one of the early casualties, falling to Tim Oakley in the third over.

Mubasir Khan (18 off 12, 2x6s) and Usman Khan (32 off 20, 2x4s, 1x6) attempted to stabilize the innings with a 32-run fifth-wicket partnership, but both were dismissed in the eighth and 11th overs, leaving the Shaheens reeling at 91-6.

Abbas Afridi, coming in at number seven, provided a glimmer of hope with a valiant 54, featuring five fours and three sixes. However, with little support from the lower order, the Shaheens were bowled out for 167 in 18.1 overs. Liam Scott led the Strikers’ bowling attack with three wickets, while Jordan Buckingham and Lloyd Pope chipped in with two wickets each. Earlier, after opting to bowl first, the Shaheens struggled to contain Strikers’ opening batter Jake Winter, who powered his way to a 61-ball 104, laced with six fours and eight sixes. Winter’s century set the foundation for the Strikers, who posted a daunting total of 197-5. He was ably supported by Harry Manenti, who contributed 52 off 32 balls in a crucial 73-run fourth-wicket partnership.

For the Shaheens, Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler with figures of 3-51, while Faisal Akram took 2-58. This semifinal loss marks the end of Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of Darwin, which included a two-match four-day series against Bangladesh ‘A’ in July, followed by two 50-over matches against Bangladesh ‘A’ and NT Strike. The Shaheens won five out of their seven matches in the Top End T20 series but fell short when it mattered most.

Scores in Brief

ADELAIDE STRIKERS 197-5, 20 overs (Jake Winter 104, Harry Manenti 52; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 3-51, Faisal Akram 2-58) beat PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 167 all out, 18.1 overs (Mohammad Abbas Afridi 54, Usman Khan 32; Liam Scott 3-44, Lloyd Pope 2-32, Jordan Buckingham 2-33) by 30 runs.