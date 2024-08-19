Ahsan Iqbal urges economic continuity, youth empowerment, food security

Federal Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical need for economic policy continuity and political stability to ensure national growth over the next five years. Speaking at the 2nd National School of Public Policy Conference on Food Security in Lahore, he highlighted the importance of youth empowerment and the active role of women in driving the country’s progress.

Addressing the audience, Minister Iqbal identified food security as Pakistan's most pressing challenge, exacerbated by overpopulation and the impacts of climate change. He stressed the need for effective utilization of Pakistan's abundant resources and the adoption of modern technology to overcome these issues.

In a bid to address the agricultural challenges, the Minister announced that Pakistan will be sending 1,000 agricultural scientists to China in the coming months to learn advanced cultivation techniques. This initiative aims to equip Pakistan with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance food security and boost the agricultural sector.

Minister Iqbal's remarks underscore the government's commitment to tackling the nation's food security concerns while promoting economic stability and inclusivity through the empowerment of youth and women.