Monday, August 19, 2024
Another 32,200 illegal refugees leave Pakistan in one month

NEWS WIRE
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continues, with thousands returning to their homeland. Official figures reveal that between July 21 and August 17, an additional 32,200 undocumented Afghan citizens left Pakistan. This brings the total number of repatriated Afghans to 691,853 since August 17, 2024. The repatriation process has involved 732 families transported in 674 vehicles. The presence of a large number of undocumented Afghan nationals in major cities like Karachi had led to concerns about smuggling and extortion. However, the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and military leadership have successfully facilitated the ongoing removal of undocumented individuals from the country.

This repatriation effort is a significant step towards addressing concerns related to security and illegal immigration in Pakistan.

