NAROWAL - An anti-tank mine was recovered from in tehsil Zafarwal of Narowal on Sunday which was defused by bomb disposal squad (BDS). According to details, an India-made anti-tank mine weighing 18 pound which was possibly swept away by water of was found from Jandiala area.

The BDS of Civil Defence took the mine into custody and defused it later.

It should be mentioned here that it was the second anti-tank mine found from the in last two days.