Bangladesh student leaders announce formation of political party

DHAKA - In Bangladesh, leaders of the student movement have announced the formation of their own political party, rejecting demands from major political parties for immediate elections. The student leaders stated that they are considering their reform agenda’s continuity. Foreign Affairs Advisor Tauheed Hussain mentioned that the students have not yet discussed their political plans. The United Nations Human Rights Commission has released a preliminary report on the unrest in Bangladesh, revealing that over 600 people, including protesters, bystanders, journalists, and security personnel, have been killed in the protests and riots. However, the media has only reported 300 fatalities. The report highlighted the excessive use of force by Bangladeshi security forces against the protesters and called for impartial investigations into human rights violations. Meanwhile, reports indicate that, in response to appeals from student leaders, the process of returning looted items from the Prime Minister’s House has begun. A counter has been set up at the Prime Minister’s House gate for the return of items, including sensitive documents, furniture, electronic devices, jewellery, and even animals.

The returned secret defence and security documents have been secured under military supervision.