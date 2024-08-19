BAP calls for PTI ban over alleged anti-state conspiracies

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has called for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). BAP Secretary General Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar claimed that PTI’s Raoof Hasan's alleged connections with an Indian journalist amount to anti-nationalism.

"Anti-state conspiracies are a grave violation of national security," Kakar stated, emphasizing that the true aim of politics should be the prosperity and development of the nation. He urged unity in combating any plots against Pakistan, concluding, "We must all join forces to eliminate these conspiracies."