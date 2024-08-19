Monday, August 19, 2024
Best health facilities at DHQ hospital directed

August 19, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -    Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabar Shah on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best medical facilities for patients coming to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

He issued these instructions during his visit to DHQ-MTI Teaching Hospital Dera Ismail Khan where he also met with the hospital director and other staffers. On the occasion, the commissioner was also accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman.

The commissioner inspected various departments and wards of the hospital including the emergency ward, OPD, laboratory, pharmacy and other wards. He also met with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the medical and treatment facilities being provided to them.

Besides, the commissioner reviewed the cleanliness situation of the hospital and the availability of medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the measures were being taken to ensure the provision of the best healthcare facilities to patients in hospitals and other health centres across the division.

He said that all available resources would be utilised to ensure the best healthcare facilities and cleanliness besides the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at all health centres and hospitals.

