Monday, August 19, 2024
Bhai Khan welfare association inaugurates tree plantation drive

APP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Saiqa Qazi in-charge of Bhai Khan Welfare on Sunday said that trees play an important role in keeping the environment clean and eliminating pollution as well. He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign in connection with Independence Day. She said that Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, the General Secretary of Welfare has  directed that all responsible women should plant trees in their respective areas so that the people will be blessed. She said that soon plantation campaigns will be started in Gulshan Hamid, Gulshan Raees, Gujrati Muhalla and other densely populated and backward areas and in this regard, different teams of women have been constituted.

APP

