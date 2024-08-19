Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers Sindh’s healthcare expertise to strengthen Punjab’s medical services

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman has emphasized that the best hospitals in the country are located in Sindh, offering a model for improving healthcare across Pakistan.

During the inauguration of a new CyberKnife Unit at Jinnah Hospital, Bilawal highlighted that three Sindh hospitals—Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and National Institute of Child Health (NICH)—are recognized as top-tier healthcare institutions in Pakistan.

Bilawal praised the Sindh government's efforts in enhancing medical services and extended an offer to assist Punjab in elevating its healthcare standards. "While Pakistan often faces negative press at home and abroad, the success of these hospitals is a testament to effective governance," he remarked.

He further noted Sindh's development of the world’s largest hospital dedicated to heart disease treatment, particularly for children, as an example of the province's commitment to healthcare excellence.

In addition, Bilawal announced the installation of the city’s third CyberKnife machine, which will provide free treatment to patients.