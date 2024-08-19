Monsoon rains cause havoc across country, triggering floods and fatalities

Rain in various parts of Lahore helped reduce the intensity of the mugginess, but also disrupted traffic flow across major roads.

Light to moderate showers were reported along Canal Road, The Mall, Davies Road, Lakshmi Chowk, and nearby areas.

Meteorologists have forecast monsoon rains from August 14 to 18, with additional spells expected until August 25 across the country.

Tragically, last week's rains in Punjab led to casualties, with three laborers losing their lives and another injured when a roof collapsed in Faisalabad. The injured laborer is currently receiving treatment at Allied Hospital.

In total, 84 people have died and 224 others have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents throughout Punjab. Additionally, 84 houses have been damaged.

Earlier this week, several low-lying areas of Lahore were submerged after widespread rainfall, creating large puddles and hindering daily life.

In southern Punjab, rains continue to disrupt life in the Koh-e-Suleman region. Low-level flooding in the mountainous areas has caused significant challenges for residents. A massive 20-foot sinkhole also appeared following heavy downpours near the Uch canal in Ahmedpur East.

The water level at Head Trimmu is steadily rising due to ongoing rainfall.

In Sukkur, a historic 290-millimeter downpour shattered a 77-year-old record, submerging nearby low-lying areas. Similarly, continuous rains in Larkana, Qaziabad, and Jacobabad have wreaked havoc on the region.

In Karachi, extended downpours have left residents struggling to cope with the difficulties caused by the accumulating rainwater.

Landslides in Gojal, Hunza, Astore, and Ghizer have destroyed 20 houses and stranded numerous tourists. Many roads remain closed due to heavy rains and flooding.

National Highway N-40 has been blocked for two days, while intense rainfall in Kohlu, Awaran, and Bolan districts has inundated low-lying areas, making life difficult for the residents.