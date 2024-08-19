Call to plant trees to combat climate change

LAHORE - The Director General of the Population Welfare Department, Saman Rai, has instructed officers and staff across the province to plant a tree as part of the “Plant a Tree for Pakistan - One Person, One Tree” campaign, as tree plantation is a virtuous act and a national necessity. Across the province, Population Welfare officers and staff, in collaboration with government institutions and the public, are planting millions of trees, marking a new chapter in history. She said tree plantation is extremely important in Pakistan for several reasons. Trees help combat climate change, prevent soil erosion, and reduce air pollution. Trees provide habitats for various species, helping to protect Pakistan’s rich biodiversity. Trees can be harvested for wood, fuel, and fruit, which support the local economy. Trees ensure soil preservation by holding the soil in place with their roots, preventing landslides and soil degradation. For water cycle regulation, trees assist in maintaining the water cycle and play a crucial role in ensuring water availability. Fruit-bearing trees play a key role in food security and nutrition. To mitigate climate change, trees absorb carbon dioxide, helping to reduce Pakistan’s carbon footprint. Tree plantation provides natural beauty and recreational spaces for communities. Caring for tree plantations and forests creates employment opportunities.

Trees hold cultural and religious significance in Pakistani society. By recognizing the importance of tree plantation, Pakistan can work towards a greener, more sustainable future.

She emphasized that this message should be conveyed to every individual, and all citizens of Punjab should be urged to plant trees. Our younger generation should also plant trees in the name of their parents. The need of the hour is for every individual, regardless of their background, to actively participate in this campaign. Educational institutions should also join this initiative to give new life to the nation, as deforestation is a major cause of climate change.