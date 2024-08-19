CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasizes humanity’s role in national progress

On World Humanitarian Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored the importance of serving humanity as a cornerstone for national development and progress. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister reaffirmed her government's commitment to creating a society where every individual can live with dignity.

Chief Minister Sharif highlighted that the principles of humanitarian service form the core of her government's manifesto and motto. She emphasized that education, health, and welfare projects are top priorities for her administration, reflecting a dedicated effort to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

"Serving humanity is not just a duty; it is a form of worship," said Chief Minister Sharif, paying tribute to humanitarian workers globally. She acknowledged their invaluable contributions and the critical role they play in advancing human welfare.

In her message, Sharif called upon all citizens to embrace the values of compassion and service, aligning with the day's theme of recognizing and honoring those who dedicate their lives to helping others. The Chief Minister's remarks align with ongoing efforts by her administration to foster a more inclusive and supportive society through various development initiatives.