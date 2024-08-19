Crackdown against overcharging launched in public transport: DC

LAHORE - Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a stringent crackdown on overcharging in public transport was launched in the provincial capital on Sunday. Special squads have been deployed to address the issue at Badami Bagh bus terminal and various other bus stands where new fare lists have not been displayed. During the operation, the special squads imposed fine on 25 vehicles and impounded 28 vehicles at the local police stations on. Overcharging violations resulted in a total of Rs 235,000 in fines. The DC said that measures were being taken to provide relief to the public as directed by the Punjab chief minister. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) intensified its efforts against the encroachment mafia under the guidance of Administrator Syed Musa Raza. An operation targeting illegal structures was carried out in the Ravi Zone, where over 200 steel sheds and platforms were dismantled between Rang Mahal Chowk and Roshanai Gate. Chief Corporation Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari oversaw the continued enforcement by the Regulation Wing across all zones. The MCL administrator confirmed that all routes for the Chehlum of Imam Hussein would be thoroughly cleared, with regulation staff deployed in two shifts along the central procession route. Additionally, temporary encroachments around Data Darbar will be addressed in preparation for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. The administrator stressed that no leniency will be shown towards the encroachment mafia, and operations will persist to maintain public safety and convenience.